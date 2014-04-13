LHP Danny Duffy was called up from Triple-A Omaha prior to the game Saturday and appeared in the sixth inning, pitching 2 1/3 innings of shutout relief. It was his first career relief appearance.

RHP James Shields allowed seven runs Saturday, six of them unearned -- a career high. He also dropped to 0-2 and is winless through three starts for the first time in his career.

SS Alcides Escobar went 2-for-3 Saturday and now has a hit in five of his last six games. He began the season going hitless in four straight games and is now batting .212.