RHP Greg Holland struck out the side in the ninth inning en route to his fourth save. Holland has converted 44 of his last 45 save opportunities dating back to May 30, 2012, and has converted 13 consecutive save opportunities since Sept. 7, 2013.

RHP Casey Coleman signed a minor league contract and was assigned to Triple-A Omaha. Coleman was released by the Chicago Cubs on April 5. Coleman, 26, has a 7-13 record and 5.76 ERA in 48 big-league games.

RF Nori Aoki finished 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. His fifth-inning single marked his first base hit on the road this season, snapping an 0-for-21 skid away from Kauffman Stadium.

RHP Yordano Ventura earned his first career victory, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out seven over a career-best seven innings. His strikeout total marked the most for a Royals rookie since Will Smith fanned seven on Sept. 11, 2012, against the Minnesota Twins.

2B Omar Infante delivered the Royals’ second home run this season with his one-out solo shot in the first inning. Infante has hit in eight of 10 games and has reached base in nine. He improved to 6-for-8 with three RBIs against Astros RHP Lucas Harrell.