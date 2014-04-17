3B Danny Valencia produced his first home run of the season when he golfed a one-out solo shot to left field off Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel in the second inning. Valencia earned the start due to his career success against southpaws and after finishing 2-for-3 against Keuchel, he improved his numbers to .329 (133-for-404) with 13 homers against left-handed pitching.

RHP Greg Holland pitched around a leadoff walk and a two-out single in the 11th inning to record his fifth save of the season and his 14th in succession dating back to Sept. 7 of last season. Holland has converted 45 of his last 46 save opportunities dating to May 30, 2012.

LHP Bruce Chen had his Thursday start pushed back due to back stiffness. The Royals don’t anticipate Chen needing an excessive amount of time to overcome the issue and expect that he will pitch Sunday in the series finale against the Minnesota Twins. Chen is 0-1 with a 6.30 ERA.

3B Mike Moustakas delivered his first home run of the season and just his third extra-base hit with his leadoff blast in the 11th inning off Astros RHP Jerome Williams. Moustakas entered the night with a .150 slugging percentage. His homer gave the Royals their first multi-homer game since Sept. 29, 2013 against the Chicago White Sox.

CF Lorenzo Cain (grade-1 groin strain) departed following his fourth at-bat and is listed as day-to-day. Cain was originally ruled safe when he appeared to beat out a grounder to Astros shortstop Marwin Gonzalez opening the ninth inning, but a replay review overturned the original call. Jarrod Dyson replaced Cain in center field in the 10th inning.