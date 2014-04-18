LHP Justin Marks was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, and he joins Danny Duffy as the lone southpaws in the Kansas City bullpen. Marks was 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA over three appearances (one start) with Omaha.

DH Billy Butler hit sixth in the order Thursday, the first time this season he batted someplace other than cleanup. Butler responded to the move by going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run. Before his 10th-inning single Wednesday night, Butler was mired in an 0-for-19 slump dating to April 9.

RHP James Shields recorded his 22nd career double-digit strikeout game, with his 12 strikeouts the most since he joined the Royals prior to last season. He also matched the most strikeouts for a Kansas City pitcher since RHP Zack Greinke had 12 on June 13, 2010, against the Cincinnati Reds. Shields limited the Astros to one run on four hits and two walks in eight innings.

CF Lorenzo Cain (left groin strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday, with LHP Justin Marks taking his spot on the 25-man roster. Cain suffered the injury in the ninth inning Wednesday night attempting to beat out a grounder to Astros SS Marwin Gonzalez. Cain ranked second among American League center fielders in zone rating (.924) last season and was a finalist for a Gold Glove.