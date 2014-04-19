OF Jarrod Dyson was placed on bereavement leave prior to Friday’s game due to a death in his family. He is expected to rejoin the team in time for Monday’s series opener at Cleveland. He was replaced by IF/OF Jimmy Paredes, who was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. Paredes was hitting .319 (15-of-47) for the Storm Chasers. Manager Ned Yost said Paredes will be the fourth outfielder, but may also see action in the infield. Dyson was filling a reserve outfielder spot prior to OF Lorenzo Cain being placed on the 15-day disabled list following Wednesday’s game at Houston. The fifth outfielder is Justin Maxwell, who started in center field Friday.

LHP Jason Vargas has completed at least 7.0 innings in each of his four starts. He is 2-0 with a 1.24 ERA. Kansas City starters have a combined 2.49 ERA for the season (15 games).

OF Justin Maxwell started Friday’s game in center field (Royals’ third starting CF, first career start in CF). “All (he) needs is a chance,” manager Ned Yost said. “Since we got him in the trade (from Houston) last year, he’s continuing to develop upward. He’s got a lot of ceiling in his game. It’s hard to be productive when you’re playing once a week. This is a good opportunity for Maxie to get two or three games in a row.” Maxwell spent more time in right field with the Royals last season. But Yost said that he left Nori Aoki in right field because “he’s been consistently playing right. We’ll leave him playing there and Maxie can handle center fine. They’re both the same. I don’t think you gain a real advantage in center field with either one.”

SS Alcides Escobar went 3-for-3 and is now has 15 hits in his last 37 at-bats (.405) to raise his average to .294 after starting the season 0-for-16.

OF Lorenzo Cain is not eligible to come off the DL until May 1, but manager Ned Yost believes his injury will not last that long. “All the MRI stuff came out okay (Friday). We’re hoping it’s going to be a 15-day deal where he can get over it quick.”