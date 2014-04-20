OF Nori Aoki went 2-for-5 and now is leading the American League hitting .448 (13-for-29) at home this season. The Royals are 8-0 when Aoki scores a run. He’s hitting just .042 (1-for-24) away from Kauffman Stadium.

DH Billy Butler hit a double in the fourth, his first extra-base hit of the season. It was also the first time all season that he had two hits in the same game. He’s now hitting .193.

OF Alex Gordon had his first three-hit game of the season, and first since Aug. 23. He had a single and two doubles and raised his season average to .300.

OF Justin Maxwell stroked a game-tying single in the fourth inning for his first base hit and RBI of the season. Maxwell is replacing Jerrod Dyson, who is on bereavement leave. Dyson was replacing Lorenzo Cain as the starting center fielder. Cain went on the disabled list April 16 with a left groin strain.