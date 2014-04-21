FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
April 22, 2014 / 2:07 AM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Justin Marks made his MLB debut. He looked sharp in his first inning, striking out two batters, but struggled in his second inning. He gave up three runs on four hits and three walks.

RHP Yordano Ventura had a rough outing Sunday (four runs on six hits in four-plus innings), but he entered the game ranked highly among Royals pitchers in their first five starts. He was first (.184) in opponent’s batting average, second in ERA (2.22) and seventh in strikeouts (24).

DH Billy Butler went 2-for-4 for his second straight multi-hit game. Saturday’s 2-for-4 was his first multi-hit game of the season.

OF Justin Maxwell came into Sunday’s game with one hit (in 13 at-bats). He went 2-for-3 with a double.

SS Alcides Escobar was 2-for-3 with a double and a two-run home run, plus a walk. After starting the season 0-for-16, he is now hitting .298. When he drew a walk in the bottom of the second inning, it was just the sixth time in his career that he walked after being behind in the count 0-2. In 556 such plate appearances, he had struck out 160 times.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.