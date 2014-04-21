LHP Justin Marks made his MLB debut. He looked sharp in his first inning, striking out two batters, but struggled in his second inning. He gave up three runs on four hits and three walks.

RHP Yordano Ventura had a rough outing Sunday (four runs on six hits in four-plus innings), but he entered the game ranked highly among Royals pitchers in their first five starts. He was first (.184) in opponent’s batting average, second in ERA (2.22) and seventh in strikeouts (24).

DH Billy Butler went 2-for-4 for his second straight multi-hit game. Saturday’s 2-for-4 was his first multi-hit game of the season.

OF Justin Maxwell came into Sunday’s game with one hit (in 13 at-bats). He went 2-for-3 with a double.

SS Alcides Escobar was 2-for-3 with a double and a two-run home run, plus a walk. After starting the season 0-for-16, he is now hitting .298. When he drew a walk in the bottom of the second inning, it was just the sixth time in his career that he walked after being behind in the count 0-2. In 556 such plate appearances, he had struck out 160 times.