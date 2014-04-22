OF Jarrod Dyson was activated off the bereavement list prior to the game. Dyson went on the bereavement list prior to the three-game weekend series in Minnesota.

LHP Justin Marks was optioned to Triple-A Omaha prior to Monday’s game in order to make room for OF Jarrod Dyson, who was activated off the bereavement list. Marks made his major league debut Sunday vs. Minnesota, allowing three runs in two innings.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie made three mistakes Monday night, and all of them cost him. He gave up two two-run home runs, to LF Michael Brantley and 2B Jason Kipnis, and a double to 1B Nick Swisher, who was on base for Kipnis’ homer. “He hung a changeup to Brantley. He hung a curveball to Swisher and a slider to Kipnis. The two homers are what did the damage. Outside of that, he threw the ball well,” said Royals manager Ned Yost.

DH Billy Butler was moved back into the cleanup spot on Monday. Butler had batted sixth in the order in the previous four games. He went 0-for-4 Monday.