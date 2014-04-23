RHP James Shields struck out nine and walked one in six innings to get the win Tuesday. Shields has struck out 21 over his last two starts. That’s the most strikeouts in consecutive starts by a Royals pitcher since Zack Greinke struck out 23 in consecutive starts in 2009, on Aug. 19 vs. the White Sox and Aug. 26 vs. the Indians.

3B Mike Moustakas belted a three-run home run in the fourth inning Tuesday. Moustakas has five extra-base hits and two of his three home runs have come on the road.

SS Alcides Escobar, who was 2-for-4 Tuesday, got off to the worst start of any Royals hitter this season, but since then, he’s been the Royals’ hottest hitter. Escobar began the season hitless in his first 16 at-bats. But since ending that streak, he is hitting .408 (20-for-49).

1B Eric Hosmer was 4-for-5 with two doubles three runs scored and an RBI in the win over Cleveland. The game marked the fifth time in his career Hosmer has had four or more hits in a game, and all of them have come since April 5, 2013.