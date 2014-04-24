C Salvador Perez belted his first home run of the season, a solo shot in the second inning. The home run also snapped Perez’s 0-for-22 hitless streak, but following the home run Perez struck out in his next three at-bats.

LHP Kelvin Herrera (0-1) took the loss Wednesday after giving up a two-out single to 1B Nick Swisher and an RBI double by 2B Jason Kipnis that gave Cleveland a 4-3 lead. “Kelvin was fine,” said manager Ned Yost. “We had two outs and nobody on. He threw a high fastball to Swisher. He kind of got it up a little and he stroked it into right field. The pitch to Kipnis was a pretty darn good pitch. You kind of take your hat off to him. It wasn’t a bad pitch.”

LHP Jason Vargas started and pitched six innings, giving up two earned runs. He was not involved in the decision, which has almost become the norm for Vargas. He has worked at least six innings and allowed two or fewer earned runs in all five of his starts this season, but has just two wins and three no decisions.

3B Mike Moustakas is only hitting .159 for the year, but he leads the Royals in home runs with four. No.4 came in the second inning Wednesday night, and it was the second home run in as many nights for Moustakas. Last year Moustakas did not hit his fourth home run until May 10.