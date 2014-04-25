LHP Danny Duffy’s conversion to the bullpen is going quite well. A starter during his career until this year when he was moved to the bullpen, Duffy was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on April 12 and in four appearances he has pitched 8 1/3 scoreless innings on five hits, with 11 strikeouts. Opposing batters are hitting .172 against him.

LHP Tim Collins has been sent to Triple-A Omaha on an injury-rehab assignment. Collins has been on the disabled list since April 7 with a left flexor strain.

RHP Yordano Ventura will start against Baltimore on Friday. He will be coming off his shortest outing of the year in his last start, a four-inning stint during an 8-3 loss to the Twins on April 20 that included a 34-pitch first inning.

LHP Bruce Chen came into his start against the Indians on Thursday with a career record of 7-3 vs. Cleveland. Chen, however, gave up five runs in the fifth inning and was the losing pitcher in a 5-1 Royals loss. “Obviously I‘m not very happy with the fifth inning,” Chen said. “I wasn’t able to make good pitches. Early in the game, I was mixing my pitches well. There were some key at-bats where I could have made better pitches.”