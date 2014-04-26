FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
April 27, 2014 / 3:36 AM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Salvador Perez’s struggles at the plate continued in Friday’s win. He went 0-for-4 and now is on a 1-for-29 skid, and his average has slid down to .203.

RF Nori Aoki entered Friday’s game batting just .111 in road games but came up with a key RBI single in the seventh. He finished the game 2-for-5 with that RBI, which ended starter Ubaldo Jimenez’s night.

RHP Yordano Ventura turned in a strong effort in Friday’s 5-0 victory versus the Orioles. Ventura scattered seven hits over eight shutout innings, striking out eight with only two walks, improving to 2-1 overall. “He had everything going tonight,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He kept his pitch count down and really never got into much trouble. He just pitched a great game.”

DH Billy Butler went 2-for-5 with two RBIs in the 5-0 win at Baltimore in the series opener on Friday. Butler drove in the game’s first run in a two-run rally in the first that gave starter Yordano Ventura an early lead. “When you’re not putting up runs, they feel like they have to be perfect,” Butler said of pitchers.

CF Lorenzo Cain (left groin strain) began doing light agility drills Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.