C Salvador Perez’s struggles at the plate continued in Friday’s win. He went 0-for-4 and now is on a 1-for-29 skid, and his average has slid down to .203.

RF Nori Aoki entered Friday’s game batting just .111 in road games but came up with a key RBI single in the seventh. He finished the game 2-for-5 with that RBI, which ended starter Ubaldo Jimenez’s night.

RHP Yordano Ventura turned in a strong effort in Friday’s 5-0 victory versus the Orioles. Ventura scattered seven hits over eight shutout innings, striking out eight with only two walks, improving to 2-1 overall. “He had everything going tonight,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He kept his pitch count down and really never got into much trouble. He just pitched a great game.”

DH Billy Butler went 2-for-5 with two RBIs in the 5-0 win at Baltimore in the series opener on Friday. Butler drove in the game’s first run in a two-run rally in the first that gave starter Yordano Ventura an early lead. “When you’re not putting up runs, they feel like they have to be perfect,” Butler said of pitchers.

CF Lorenzo Cain (left groin strain) began doing light agility drills Friday.