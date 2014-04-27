RHP Danny Duffy made two crucial throwing errors in the 10th inning Saturday that set up the winning run in Baltimore’s 3-2 victory. The errors clearly bothered Duffy. “I came in for a blink of an eyelid and I just wasn’t sharp and it wound up costing us the game,” Duffy said.

RF Nori Aoki had a pair of infield singles Saturday. He reached on a bunt single in the third and beat out a grounder to short in the fifth and went 2-for-5 overall in the 3-2 loss in Baltimore.

C Salvador Perez snapped out of a recent 1-for-29 slump with two hits Saturday. He singled in the second and eighth innings and then doubled high off the right-field wall in the 10th before leaving for a pinch runner.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie recovered from a shaky beginning to give the Royals a good effort Saturday. Four batters into the game, he had already given up two runs, but he didn’t allow anything after that through seven innings vs. his former team. He scattered six hits over the seven innings.