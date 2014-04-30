RHP Aaron Crow picked up the victory with one scoreless inning Tuesday. Crow has not allowed a run in nine innings, covering 11 relief appearances.

CF Jarrod Dyson is 11-for-24 since the start of the road trip to raise his average to .375. Dyson had two hits Tuesday, including a bunt single. He has four bunt hits in his hot spell.

C Salvador Perez homered, doubled and drove in four runs, equaling his career high, in the 10-7 victory Tuesday night over the Blue Jays. He is 7-for-13 in his past three games to snap out of a 1-for-29 slump. “Salvy is getting back to getting a bunch of hits,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

LHP Bruce Chen will miss a start after receiving an epidural for a herniated disk in his lower back.

LHP Jason Vargas began the season with five “quality” starts, but that streak ended Tuesday. Vargas allowed five runs on 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision against the Blue Jays. His ERA jumped from 1.54 to 2.40.