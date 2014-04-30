FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
May 1, 2014 / 3:37 AM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Aaron Crow picked up the victory with one scoreless inning Tuesday. Crow has not allowed a run in nine innings, covering 11 relief appearances.

CF Jarrod Dyson is 11-for-24 since the start of the road trip to raise his average to .375. Dyson had two hits Tuesday, including a bunt single. He has four bunt hits in his hot spell.

C Salvador Perez homered, doubled and drove in four runs, equaling his career high, in the 10-7 victory Tuesday night over the Blue Jays. He is 7-for-13 in his past three games to snap out of a 1-for-29 slump. “Salvy is getting back to getting a bunch of hits,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

LHP Bruce Chen will miss a start after receiving an epidural for a herniated disk in his lower back.

LHP Jason Vargas began the season with five “quality” starts, but that streak ended Tuesday. Vargas allowed five runs on 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision against the Blue Jays. His ERA jumped from 1.54 to 2.40.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.