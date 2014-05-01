RHP Aaron Crow has not allowed an earned run in 12 appearances over 10 innings. Crow, however, did allow two of LHP Danny Duffy’s run to score Wednesday in a 4-2 victory over the Blue Jays. Crow has permitted five of seven inherited runners to score.

RF Nori Aoki doubled leading off the first and scored. He is hitting .429 at Kauffman Stadium, the best home batting average in the American League. He has six extra-base hits in 10 home games.

RHP Yordano Ventura pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just two singles, in a no-decision Wednesday against the Blue Jays. He lowered his ERA to an American League-best 1.50. “The sky is the limit,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said of Ventura. “He looks confident out there. He’s got the arm. Is there a better arm out there? He maintained. We’d love to have him, but you can’t get him though.”

RHP Wade Davis struck out the side in the eighth inning, but between the strikeouts loaded the bases on two walks and a hit. It was the fourth time this season Davis has struck out the side.