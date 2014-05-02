3B Danny Valencia made his fourth start of the season at third base Thursday against Blue Jays LHP Mark Buehrle, but could be getting plenty more starts against lefties. Royals manager Ned Yost said Valencia would be starting for “the foreseeable future” against left-handers.

LHP Danny Duffy, who has been primarily a starter throughout his career but has made six relief appearances this season, will likely make his first start of the season Saturday against the Tigers, replacing an ailing LHP Bruce Chen. “The odds are it will probably be Duffy.” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “I‘m going to go through and rethink every scenario we’ve got, but it’s really leaning heavily toward Danny right now.”

LHP Tim Collins, who is on the disabled list with a left flexor strain, struck out five in two innings Thursday for Triple-A Omaha at Iowa in a minor league rehab stint. Collins has struck out 10 in four innings over three appearances with the Storm Chasers.

OF Mitch Maier, who was a 2003 first-round draft pick of the Royals, is back with the organization, signing a minor league contract and assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Maier, 31, appeared in 360 games with the Royals from 2006-12. He was released by the Cubs on April 6.

3B Mike Moustakas could have played himself into a platoon situation. While Moustakas leads the club with four home runs, he was hitting .149 in 25 games. Moustakas had only one single in 11 at-bats, .091, against left-handed pitchers. 3B Danny Valencia has raked left-handed throughout his career and will be in the lineup most days when the opponent starts a left-hander.