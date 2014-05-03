LHP Danny Duffy will make his first start of the season after six relief outings. Duffy is 1-3 with a 4.09 ERA in six appearances against the Tigers. His lone victory was Aug. 16 last season at Detroit, outdueling RHP Justin Verlander 2-1 in the first game of a doubleheader.

RHP Aaron Brooks was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, where he was 0-1 with a 4.80 ERA in four games, including three starts. Manager Ned Yost said Brooks would be used in long relief and is stretched out enough to throw 100 pitches. Translated, that means if LHP Danny Duffy makes an early exit Saturday night, Brooks would be ready to come in from the bullpen. Brooks was with the Royals for five days in April, but did not appear in a game.

RHP James Shields yielded a dozen hits in the 8-2 loss Friday to the Tigers. It was the seventh time in his career Shields has surrendered at least 12 hits in a game and the past three are against the Tigers.

SS Alcides Escobar hates to face Tigers RHP Rick Porcello. Escobar went 0-for-2 with a strikeout against Porcello on Friday. He is 1-for-23 lifetime against Porcello.