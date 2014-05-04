C Salvador Perez was not in the lineup Saturday after fouling a ball off his left leg in the seventh inning Friday and replaced by C Brett Hayes in the eighth. “He wanted to play, but it was more swollen than I anticipated it being,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “I was thinking about giving him a day off tomorrow anyway with the quick turnaround. I‘m just going to go ahead and do it tonight, give him the extra time and he’ll be ready to go tomorrow. It got him in the low calf and it’s bruised, which you can play with. When it’s stiff and store, you just want to make sure you don’t strain the calf. We’re going to let him get treatment on it all day and let some of that inflammation get out of there.”

RHP Aaron Brooks made his big league debut Saturday. After pitching a scoreless eighth, the Tigers batted around in a six-run ninth. He is the third Royals pitcher to make their major league debut this season, joining LHP Justin Marks and RHP Michael Mariot.

DH Billy Butler is a career .437 hitter, 37-for-71 with two home runs and 11 RBIs off Tigers RHP Justin Verlander, who starts Sunday. Butler entered the game Saturday 5-for-6, .833, off Tigers starter LHP Drew Smyly, but went hitless in two at-bats and walked.

1B Eric Hosmer doubled twice to bring his total to 12, which ranks among American League leaders. His next hit will be the 500th of his career.