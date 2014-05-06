INF/OF Jimmy Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday to make room for OF Lorenzo Cain’s return from the disabled list. Parades had one hitless at-bat in four games, but he scored two runs and stole two bases.

2B Omar Infante, who went 0-for-6 Monday night, has one hit in his past 17 at-bats. The slump dropped his season batting average to .267.

1B Eric Hosmer hit his first home run of the season Monday. He entered the game with 12 extra-base hits, all doubles. That had been tied with Boston OF Jackie Bradley Jr. for the most extra-base hits this season without a home run. Hosmer hit 17 homers last season. Monday’s three-hit game was the 25th time in his career he collected three or more hits.

OF Lorenzo Cain was activated from the disabled list Monday morning and went 4-for-5 with a double against the Padres. Cain had been out with a left groin strain since April 16.