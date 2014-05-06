FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
May 7, 2014 / 5:37 AM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF/OF Jimmy Paredes was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday to make room for OF Lorenzo Cain’s return from the disabled list. Parades had one hitless at-bat in four games, but he scored two runs and stole two bases.

2B Omar Infante, who went 0-for-6 Monday night, has one hit in his past 17 at-bats. The slump dropped his season batting average to .267.

1B Eric Hosmer hit his first home run of the season Monday. He entered the game with 12 extra-base hits, all doubles. That had been tied with Boston OF Jackie Bradley Jr. for the most extra-base hits this season without a home run. Hosmer hit 17 homers last season. Monday’s three-hit game was the 25th time in his career he collected three or more hits.

OF Lorenzo Cain was activated from the disabled list Monday morning and went 4-for-5 with a double against the Padres. Cain had been out with a left groin strain since April 16.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.