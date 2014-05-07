C Salvador Perez is 5-for-13 with four extra-base hits over his last three games. He had two doubles in the series opener against the Padres on Monday night, then hit a game-tying homer Tuesday night.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie pitched a season-best eight innings Tuesday, tied for the longest outing by a Royals pitcher this season. He is the fourth Kansas City starter to go that far in 2014, but he is the first Royals pitcher since RHP James Shields last Sept. 22 to go eight or more innings and not get the win. Guthrie allowed just one run, but he wasn’t involved in the decision as the Royals beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 in 11 innings.

2B Omar Infante went 1-for-4 Tuesday to ease the pain of his slump. His first-inning double was only his second hit in 16 at-bats. Infante is now 2-for-19 with one RBI in May after hitting .289 with 18 RBIs in April.

LF Alex Gordon was hitless in 13 consecutive at-bats before he singled home the winning run Tuesday night. Even with the game-winning hit, Gordon is in a 4-for-30 drought since April 27.