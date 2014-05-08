FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
May 9, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Danny Valencia started in place of slumping Omar Infante on Wednesday, and he went 3-for-5 with a double and a RBI. Valencia is 7-for-17 on the road this season.

C Salvador Perez went 2-for-5 Wednesday while catching a day game after an 11-inning night game. He finished 6-for-15 in the series with two doubles and a game-tying home run Tuesday night.

RHP James Shields is quite the road warrior. After throwing seven shutout innings at Petco Park on Wednesday, Shields is 4-1 on the road this season with a 1.80 ERA. Over his last 16 starts on the road since the middle of last season, Shields is 13-1 with a 1.76 ERA -- the best road marks in the major leagues over the span. Shields’ 118 pitches Wednesday (he allowed seven hits, two walks and a hit batter with four strikeouts) were his highest total in a game since he threw 122 at Oakland last May 17.

SS Alcides Escobar stole five bases in the three games at San Diego. That is the highest total by a Royals player in a three-game series since Tom Goodwin stole five bases against Cleveland in Kansas City from June 26-28, 1995. Escobar was 5-for-15 at the plate in the series.

