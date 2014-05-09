FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
May 10, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Danny Duffy struggled with his control early in Thursday’s game at Seattle. He walked leadoff hitter Michael Saunders on four pitches and fell behind 3-1 to the No. 2 hitter before settling down and getting through the inning on 18 pitches -- only nine of them strikes. Duffy went on to pitch six-plus innings, allowing just one earned run on two hits while walking three batters. He wound up with a tough-luck loss, as Kansas City fell 1-0.

OF Nori Aoki followed up his 3-for-6 night Wednesday with another hit in the opener of the Seattle series Thursday. He went 1-for-3 and added a sacrifice bunt in the ninth.

2B Omar Infante (back spasms) did not play for the second day in a row Thursday. He is expected to sit out Friday’s game, too. Danny Valencia, a natural third baseman, got the start again and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

DH Billy Butler was back in the lineup Thursday in Seattle after getting just two at-bats during the three-game series in San Diego. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and also grounded into a double play.

LHP Jason Vargas is scheduled to make his first start at Safeco Field with the Royals on Friday after pitching there as a member of the Mariners from 2009 through 2012. As a visiting pitcher at Seattle with the Angels last season, Vargas went 1-1 with a complete game and a 1.88 ERA in two starts.

1B Eric Hosmer continued his hot road trip Thursday. He went 2-for-3, accounting for half the Royals’ hits, and he is 9-for-19 over the past four games.

RHP Matt Cain will start Saturday’s contest against the Dodgers. Cain (0-3) landed on the disabled list and missed two starts after slicing his right index finger making a sandwich.

