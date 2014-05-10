C Salvador Perez singled in three of his four at-bats Friday. He is now hitting .391 (9-for-23) on the current road trip.

2B Johnny Giavotella was back with the Royals after being recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Friday. Giavotella played in just one game during his previous stint with Kansas City, going 1-for-3 with an RBI. He was hitting .352 at Omaha before Friday’s recall. Giavotella started Friday night’s game and went 1-for-5 with an RBI.

RF Nori Aoki led off Friday’s game with a single to right field, then came around to score on a Billy Butler RBI. The run was significant because it snapped a 27-inning scoreless streak by the Royals in games played in Seattle. The last time Kansas City had scored a run at Safeco Field before Aoki crossed the plate was in the 12th inning of a Sept. 23, 2013, game.

RHP Yordano Ventura, the Royals’ 22-year-old phenom, finally looked mortal in his last outing. He allowed three runs off five hits in six innings of work of a 6-5 loss to San Diego. In his previous two starts, Ventura pitched a combined 13 innings of scoreless baseball. He’s scheduled to start for the Royals on Friday night in Seattle.

RHP Michael Mariot was optioned to Triple-A before Friday’s game, which had more to do with needs at other positions than his 15.00 ERA in May. Mariot was the odd man out when the Royals decided to add depth at the second base position, where starter Omar Infante is struggling with back problems. Mariot gave up two runs off three hits in an inning of work his last time out. He has allowed two or more runs in three of his six appearances this season and has yet to pitch in a Kansas City win.

LHP Bruce Chen continues to receive treatment for a bulging disc in his back, and he played catch before Thursday’s game in Seattle, but his availability for a possible start in a May 17 home game against Baltimore seems doubtful. “I don’t know if Bruce is going to be ready,” manager Ned Yost said before Friday’s game. “Odds are no, he’s not.” LHP Danny Duffy would probably make the start again if Chen can’t go.

2B Omar Infante missed his third consecutive game because of back issues Friday night. Infante’s back problems aren’t severe enough to land him on the disabled list yet, but there is enough concern that the Royals made a roster move Friday to add depth at the position. 2B Giavotella was recalled from Triple-A to fill in Friday night; in the previous two games, 3B Danny Valencia was at second base. Manager Ned Yost said before Friday’s game that the Royals are targeting Tuesday for Infante’s return.