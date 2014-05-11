LHP Danny Duffy was named as next Saturday’s likely starter, meaning LHP Bruce Chen isn’t ready to return from a bulging disc in his back yet. Duffy, who has two starts and six relief appearances this season, could be available in the Kansas City bullpen Sunday. He started against Seattle on Thursday and turned in a solid performance, allowing two hits and one run over six innings of work.

C Salvador Perez, who is hitting .370 (10 for 27) during the current road trip, is likely to take Sunday off. Perez has been dealing with a sore calf, and manager Ned Yost said before Saturday’s game that he’ll probably give Perez a rest. Backup Brett Hayes is likely to get the start.

RHP Yordano Ventura hit 100 miles per hour on the radar gun once Saturday, when he pitched pretty well but gave up a pair of home runs in a 3-1 loss to Seattle. Ventura allowed just three runs -- all of them coming on the homers -- and six hits in 6 1/3 innings of work.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale in Seattle, is coming off his best start of the season. He gave up just one run off four hits over eight innings of work Tuesday in San Diego. Guthrie has been solid in day games (2-0, 3.55 ERA) and has a better road ERA (3.62) than he does at home (4.34) -- so an afternoon date in Seattle, the closest major league city to his hometown of Roseburg, Ore., seems to put him in a pretty good position.

2B Omar Infante (back) was out of the lineup for the fifth consecutive game Saturday, and it’s unlikely that he’ll be available Sunday. With an off day Monday, the Royals are targeting Tuesday’s home game against Colorado as a possible return date for the starting second baseman.

1B Eric Hosmer went 0-for-4, ending a five-game hitting streak that saw him go 12 of 22.