Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
May 16, 2014 / 3:43 AM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Yordano Ventura (2-2) will make his eighth start of the season Thursday against the Orioles. He ranks sixth in the American League with a 2.34 ERA and third in opponents’ batting average, .203.

LHP Bruce Chen remains on the disabled list with a bulging disk, and he will miss a third start. LHP Danny Duffy will start Saturday again in Chen’s place. Chen threw a side session Wednesday. He will likely throw at least one more bullpen session, and he probably will be sent out on a rehab assignment to get his pitch count back up.

LHP Jason Vargas struck out a season-high eight Wednesday in the Royals’ 3-2 victory over Colorado. In his past two starts, victories over the Mariners and Rockies, Vargas has allowed two runs on nine hits while striking out 14 and walking one in 13 2/3 innings.

LHP Francisley Bueno limited New Orleans to one hit and struck out five in three innings in a rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Omaha. Bueno is on the disabled list due to a sprain and contusion of his left little finger.

