C Salvador Perez’s head crashed into Orioles 3B Manny Machado’s knee in the fourth inning on a headfirst slide. Perez was down for several moments and attended to by Royals trainers, but he remained in the game. Manager Ned Yost said Perez’s neck was hurt, not his head. “He’s fine,” Yost said.

2B Johnny Giavotella stranded five runners, including three in scoring position, in his first three at-bats and then grounded out to end a 2-1 loss to the Orioles on Thursday. “I want to be up in those situations,” Giavotella said. “I have confidence in my abilities to come through in those situations. Unfortunately tonight I didn‘t.”

RHP Yordano “Ace” Ventura struck out nine, including six straight during one span, walked one and allowed just two runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings Thursday. Ventura, who threw 104 pitches, was charged with the loss as the Orioles won 2-1. He remains winless in five outings at Kauffman Stadium, although he has allowed just seven earned runs in 27 innings (2.33 ERA).

RHP Wade Davis, who has struck out 32 in 17 1/3 innings to emerge as the Royals’ preeminent eighth-inning setup pitcher, is battling a stiff neck, which he woke up with Wednesday. He was not used Thursday. “His pillow caused it,” manager Ned Yost said. “He’s still fighting it a little bit right now. I think if we can give him another day, it will be beneficial to him ‘cause he’s still a little stiff. He’s a lot better than he was when he left here yesterday. We’ve got the arms down there that can cover it.”