RHP Casey Coleman, who was 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA with nine strikeouts in 12 innings with Triple-A Omaha, had his contract purchased Friday by Kansas City. The Royals signed Coleman to a minor league contract on April 15 after he was released by the Cubs. Coleman was 7-13 with a 5.76 ERA in 48 appearances, including 26 starts, from 2010-12 with the Cubs. “I was up with the Cubs a little bit,” Coleman said. “Once you get designated and I wasn’t even in big league camp this year with Chicago, you start asking questions about your career and sometimes start doubting yourself. One thing, you’ve got to stay positive. So soon as I signed with Kansas City, I saw a new chance, a new opportunity and I‘m very grateful for it. I stayed positive throughout this whole process and pitched well -- right time, right place.” Coleman tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning in his Royals debut.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie gave up four runs on eight hits and a walk in losing 4-0 to the Orioles. “He threw the ball well, he really did,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He gave up two runs on a bunt base hit, a wild pitch and a chopper over the first baseman’s head and a ball that was too slow to turn a double play on. They hit three balls hard off him.”

DH Billy Butler was dropped two spots in the batting order, from third to fifth. Butler’s average tumbled to .226 after going 0-for-4 Friday night. He is 1-for-14 on this homestand.

OF Justin Maxwell, who hit just .138 with one extra-base hit and struck out 15 times in 29 at-bats, was designated for assignment. “It was really tough to find him at-bats,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “We have guys that play every day (in the outfield). It’s hard to find at-bats for certain guys. He’s a kind of guy that needs consistent at-bats to be productive. He was a great part of this team. He was great in the clubhouse. We’re going to miss him.” Maxwell will be best remembered in Kansas City for his 10th-inning walk-off grand slam in the 2013 home finale to beat the Rangers 4-0.