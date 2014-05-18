LHP Danny Duffy took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, retiring the first 20 batters he faced before CF Adam Jones singled. No Royal pitcher has ever thrown a perfect game. There have been four no-hitters thrown by Royals pitchers: Steve Busby (two), Jim Colburn and Brett Saberhagen, who had the last one on Aug. 26, 1991, against the White Sox.

C Salvador Perez was not in the lineup Saturday as C Brett Hayes made his fourth start. Manager Ned Yost normally likes to give Perez a game off on an afternoon game after a night game, but he said he wants Perez to catch RHP James Shields on Sunday.

RHP James Shields, who starts Sunday in the series finale against the Orioles, is 10-7 with a 3.51 ERA in 25 starts against Baltimore. Since last June 28, Shields is 16-6, tying him with Detroit RHP Max Scherzer for most victories in the AL. Former Royal RHP Zack Grienke has won 17 in that stretch with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

SS Alcides Escobar, who had a five-game hitting streak and was hitting .324 in his previous 10 games, batted in the No. 2 hole for only the second time this season. Escobar has batted ninth 22 times and eighth 14 times this season. In a 1-0 victory over the Orioles on Saturday, Escobar went 0-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt and was hit by a pitch.