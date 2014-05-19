2B Omar Infante, who is on the disabled list with a lower-back irritation, is eligible to come off the disabled list Thursday. “They run him through a series of tests every day,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “On two of the three, he’s got zero pain. There’s one test they do, his pain level is about a two. Yesterday, he felt much better. He took 30 swings off the tee, 30 swings soft toss and they rolled him some balls and he felt pretty good, so he’s making progress.”

DH Billy Butler had his first three-hit game since Sept. 27 and his seventh inning double was his first extra-base hit since May 6 at San Diego. “In the middle of the lineup that was great production,” Royals manager Ned Yost said of Butler and LF Alex Gordon. “It just shows you, if you get two guys hot in the middle of your lineup you can score some runs.”

LF Alex Gordon drove in a career high six runs with a pair of three-run homers and went 4-for-4 in the 8-6 triumph over the Orioles on Sunday. The four hits matches his career high. It was his third multi-homer game. He is the fifth player in franchise player with at least four hits, two home runs, six RBIs and three runs scored in a game. The previous was Kevin Seitzer on Aug. 2, 1987. Other Royals to accomplish it are Willie Wilson, U.L. Washington and George Brett. “It felt good,” Gordon said. “The offensive needed to come alive. Granted, it’s just one day, but it feels good as an offense to finally get something going. We’ve been needing that and that’s a good step.”

2B Pedro Ciriaco made his first start of the season. He was used as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning Saturday and grounded out Wednesday in his only big league at-bat this season before Sunday. “He’s 2-for-3 off (Orioles RHP Ubaldo) Jimenez and I‘m just trying to keep everybody involved. I‘m trying to stay away from guys sitting on the bench for a week or 10 days at a time.” Ciriaco went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in the Kansas City 8-6 decision over the Orioles.