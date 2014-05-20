RHP Aaron Crow had not allowed an earned run in his first 19 outings, covering 17 innings, before surrendering a three-run homer to Orioles CF Adam Jones in the ninth inning Sunday. “It happens,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “It just proves he’s human. Now he got an ERA of a little above zero.” Crow’s ERA is 1.56.

C Salvador Perez left Monday’s game in the eighth inning due to swelling and inflammation in the right thumb area. X-rays were negative, and he is expected to miss a couple of games. Perez went 0-for-4, including a fielder’s choice groundout with the bases loaded that ended the second inning. He stranded seven runners, four in scoring position, in his first three at-bats, and the Royals wound up losing 7-6 to the Chicago White Sox.

RF Nori Aoki went 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to four games. He owns a .351 batting average at Kauffman Stadium, the fifth-best home mark in the American League.

DH Billy Butler had his second consecutive three-hit game. He did not have a three-hit game this season before Sunday. It was his first back-to-back multi-hit games since April 19-20 against the Twins.

LHP Jason Vargas, who allowed two runs on eight hits over 13 2/3 innings to win his previous two starts, was roughed up for seven runs on eight hits, including three home runs, while losing 7-6 Monday night to the White Sox. “I don’t get too mad about a lot of things, but given a five-run lead in the first inning and coughing it up halfway through the fifth inning, that’s not good enough to get it done,” Vargas said. “I coughed it up for us tonight.” Alexei Ramirez and Paul Konerko hit Vargas changeups for home runs. “I knew right way when (Ramirez) hit it that it was out,” Vargas said. “That was not a very good changeup. Same thing (to Konerko).”