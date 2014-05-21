3B Danny Valencia made a rare start against a righty, Andre Rienzo, on Tuesday. “Right now I wanted to give Danny some at-bats cause we did some left-handers coming up in the next two games,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “Danny has been swinging the bat OK, so I wanted to get him in there, get some at-bats and let him play a couple of days in a row and see what develops, see how he does. He hasn’t gotten an opportunity to play much.” Valencia, who was making his fourth start this season against a right-hander, took advantage of the audition for more playing time, going 2-for-3 with a two-run double and walked.

C Francisco Pena made his major league debut Tuesday, catching the ninth inning. Pena was called up from Triple-A Omaha, where he hit nine home runs. Pena is the son of former Royals manager Tony Pena Sr., while his older brother Tony Jr. played shortstop 2007-09 for Kansas City.

2B Johnny Giavotella was optioned to Triple-A Omaha to clear a spot for C Francisco Pena, who was called up. Giavotella hit .176 with one homer and five RBIs in 10 games for the Royals this season.

2B Omar Infante, who is on the disabled list with a lower disc irritation, took batting practice and went through some simulated fielding drills before the game Tuesday. “He’s starting to get over the hump,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He’s definitely making progress.”

3B Mike Moustakas, who is hitting .162 against right-handers and .077 against left-handers, was not in the lineup Friday against RHP Andre Rienzo. ”I don’t have a plan,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said. ”It’s day to day. He said he has not talked to Moustakas about not being in the lineup. “These are all big boys,” Yost said. “You look at your performance. That ought to indicate what’s going on. You can read into it all you want.”