INF/OF Jimmy Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Omaha when the Royals sent down 3B Mike Moustakas. Paredes has played in the outfield and second and third base in his career. He has a .234 average in 397 career plate appearances with the Houston Astros and the Royals. Paredes, 25, for the cycle for Omaha on May 13. He was batting .327 with 10 extra-base hits (three home runs) and 17 RBIs in 26 Triple-A games this year.

3B Mike Moustakas was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Thursday, clearing the way for Danny Valencia to handle the third base job regularly.