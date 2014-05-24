RHP Danny Duffy allowed his first home run in more than two years Friday night. Los Angeles Angels catcher Chris Ianetta sent one of Duffy’s pitches into the rock decoration in center field to end the right-hander’s streak of 671/3 successive innings without conceding a homer, the longest in the major leagues. Until Iannetta’s blast, Brandon Inge hit the last home run off Duffy on April 16, 2012. Since Inge’s drive, 10,580 home runs had been hit coming into Wednesday night’s game.

RF Nori Aoki collected three hits for the fourth time this season. Aoki went 3-for-4, hit a double, stole a base and scored a run. In his past six games, Aoki is hitting .435 (10-f0r-23) with six runs scored and two stolen bases.

1B Eric Hosmer, despite going 0-for-4 on Friday night, is still hitting well on the road this season. Hosmer is batting .333 (32-for-96) away from Kauffman Stadium. Before Friday night’s game, Hosmer ranked fourth in the American League in road batting average.