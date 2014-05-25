C Salvador Perez re-entered the starting lineup on Saturday night after missing three games because of a swollen hand. Perez went 2-for-6.

2B Omar Infante (irritated disc in lower back) is 1-for-8 with a double after two games on a rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Omaha.

SS Alcides Escobar stole two bases on Saturday night to move into a tie for second place in the American League in steals. Escobar and Detroit Tigers outfielder Rajai Davis each have 14. Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve leads with 17 thefts.

1B Eric Hosmer had his second four-hit game of the year on Saturday night. Hosmer went 4-for-7, scored two runs and drove in a third in the Royals’ 7-4 victory in 13 innings over the Los Angeles Angels. Hosmer had his first four-hit game on April 22, when he went 4-for-5 with two doubles and three runs scored at Cleveland.