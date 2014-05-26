FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 27, 2014 / 3:58 AM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3B Danny Valencia (sprained left wrist) sat out Sunday’s game, and he is day-to-day. He was hurt Saturday night in the Royals’ 13-inning win over the Los Angeles Angels.

3B Jimmy Paredes got his first hit as a member of the Royals on Sunday. Paredes singled up the middle in the third inning and went 1-for-3 with a run. The Royals recalled Paredes from Triple-A Omaha when they optioned 3B Mike Moustakas on Thursday.

C Francisco Pena was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday when the Royals added RHP Michael Mariot to the bullpen. Pena, who served as the third catcher, appeared in one game and had no at-bats for Kansas City. He was no longer needed with C Salvador Perez back from a hand injury.

RHP Kelvin Herrera’s streak of 14 2/3 scoreless innings ended Sunday. Herrera allowed two runs on four hits in just two-thirds of an inning in a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Herrera had the longest active shutout streak in the American League until Sunday.

RF Nori Aoki was not in Sunday’s starting lineup because of a sore right elbow. Aoki, who was hit by a pitch from LHP C.J. Wilson on Friday night, entered Sunday’s game as a pinch runner in the ninth inning.

RHP Michael Mariot was recalled from Triple-A Omaha as the Royals beefed up their bullpen. Mariot was 1-0 with two saves and a 4.66 ERA in six relief appearances Omaha. He had no decisions and a 5.91 ERA in six outings with Kansas City earlier this season. The Royals used five relievers Saturday night in a 13-inning win over the Los Angeles Angels.

2B Pedro Ciriaco drove in his first run as a Royal when his double sent home 3B Jimmy Paredes during a three-run, third-inning rally Sunday. Ciriaco, who played for three major league teams before joining the Royals last year, entered the season with just 34 RBIs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
