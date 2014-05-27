3B Danny Valencia had another MRI Monday of his sprained left hand and missed his second straight game. He attempted to swing before the game, but could not. Valencia said his hand did not feel great. The Royals have not put Valencia on the disabled list.

RHP Casey Coleman was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after the club activated 2B Omar Infante. He pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings over two relief appearances for the Royals.

RF Nori Aoki returned to the lineup Monday. He did not start Sunday at Anaheim because of a tender elbow, but was used as a pinch runner in the ninth. Aoki, who had three straight multi-hit games, went 0-for-5.

RHP Yordano Ventura left after 2 2/3 innings with discomfort on the outside of his pitching elbow. He is scheduled to have an MRI on Tuesday.

LHP Bruce Chen threw a 25-pitch simulated game Monday. Chen, who went on the disabled list retroactive to April 25 with a herniated disc, could be cleared soon to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Chen was 1-2 with a 7.45 ERA in four starts before the injury, but could go to the bullpen when he returns.

2B Omar Infante was activated from the disabled list and inserted back into the starting lineup at second base and batting second for the Royals. Infante last since May 6 because of a lower back irritation. He doubled in his first at-bat in the Royals’ 9-2 loss.

INF Pedro Ciriaco made his first start of the season at third base after Jimmy Paredes started there Sunday. Manager Ned Yost said Ciriaco is better defensively, while the switch-hitting Paredes is more offensive minded. “I want defense in there today, simple as that,” Yost said.