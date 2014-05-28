3B Danny Valencia missed his third consecutive game due to a sprained left wrist. “If I could play today, I would,” Valencia said. “If I could play tomorrow, I will. I’ve just got to be patient.”

RHP Kyle Zimmer, the Royals’ 2012 first-round pick and top pitching prospect, experienced a setback with his torn right latissimus dorsi muscle. He will be out six to eight weeks before resuming playing catch. It is unlikely he would appear in game before August, and he could miss the entire season. Zimmer, who has been held back due to shoulder and elbow injuries, was in extended spring training in Surprise, Ariz. when the lat injury occurred. Manager Ned Yost said the injury impacts the Royals this season. “We were looking down the road at maybe after the All-Star break, if Kyle was really throwing good and there was a need, he might be a guy that we could bring up to help us,” Yost said.

RHP Yordano Ventura, who left with a sore elbow in the third inning Monday, is expected to miss just one start. A MRI exam Tuesday revealed no ligament damage. Manager Ned Yost said Ventura would not throw for three days and then throw three side sessions before going back into the rotation. “It’s a precautionary skip,” Yost said. “He’s totally asymptomatic today, which means he doesn’t feel anything, but as a caution I’ll skip him one start, but I‘m extremely confident.”

LHP Bruce Chen (back) said he is not a candidate to start Saturday in RHP Yordano Ventura’s absence. Chen said he is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday or batting practice Thursday. He said he would accompany the team to Toronto, where the Royals open a four-game series Thursday. Chen has been on the disabled list since April 25 with a bulging disk.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie has been on the losing ends of shutouts in two of his past three starts. In the other one, the Royals scored only one run for him in the seven innings he was on the mound. Guthrie is not about to gripe about the punchless Kansas City offense, however. “I can never complain,” Guthrie said. “I’ve been given a ton of run support, not only this season but as long as I’ve been a Kansas City Royal. I‘m the last guy to feel like the offense isn’t doing their part. I don’t ever feel that way toward them.”