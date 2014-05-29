LHP Danny Duffy was pulled after facing 24 batters and half reached base seven hits, including two home runs, and five walks. Duffy said he had a dead arm. “I made a comparison that it’s like trying to throw the ball through a pool,” Duffy said. “It happens to everyone. I just got to battle through it. I just made horrible pitches to guys who have some pop. My command today was hogwash. That was one of the worst outings I’ve had in a long time.”

C Brett Hayes made his eighth start of the season as C Salvador Perez was given the day off, an afternoon game after a night game. “Hayes has been catching (LHP Danny) Duffy the last couple of times,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “You’ve got to find ways (to play Hayes). It’s hard with Sal because you really find yourself wanting to play him every day. You’re almost going to have to find built in ways to give him days off. He takes a tremendous beating back there. Right now matching up Hayes with Duffy has been pretty good. It’s a win-win because Hayes has been good with Duffy and it gives Sal a break.” Hayes singled in the fifth, his first hit of the season in his 28th at-bat. He also homered in his next at-bat Wednesday in the 9-3 loss to the Astros.

1B Eric Hosmer, who was in an 0-for-10 skid, was dropped to fifth in the batting order for the first time. “I‘m just trying to get Hos going a little bit,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. Hosmer responded by going 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run.

RHP Wade Davis wants to be a starter and made 24 starts last year, but manager Ned Yost said he is not a candidate to take RHP Yordano Ventura’s turn in the rotation Saturday. Ventura will miss a start with a sore elbow. Davis, however, has developed into a valuable eighth inning setup, not allowing a run in his past 10 outings, covering 12 innings. Yost appreciates him too much in that role to start him. He has not yet named a Saturday starter at Toronto.