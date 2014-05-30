2B Omar Infante drove in the two go-ahead runs with a single in the 10th inning in the Royals’ 8-6 win over the Blue Jays on Thursday. He also had an RBI single against RHP R.A. Dickey in the fifth. He is hitting .500 (17-for-34) in his career against Dickey, the most hits by any major league player against the knuckleballer.

LF Alex Gordon went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI on Thursday in the Royals’ 8-6, 10-inning win over the Blue Jays. He is on a season-best, seven-game hitting streak during which he is batting .357 (10-for-28). He had three hitting streaks of 10 games or more in 2013, including a team-best 12-gamer in April.

LHP Jason Vargas (4-2, 3.55 ERA) will make his 12th start of the season Friday in the second game of a four-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Vargas had a no-decision against the Blue Jays on April 29, allowing five runs and no walks while striking out five over 6 1/3 innings. He left trailing 5-2, but the Royals came back to win 10-7. In seven career outings against the Blue Jays he is 1-3 with a 5.90 ERA. He is 0-2 at Rogers Centre.

RHP James Shields picked off two runners at first base in his no-decision Thursday in the Royals’ 8-6 win over the Blue Jays in 10 innings. He picked off OF Anthony Gose in the fifth and LF Melky Cabrera in the sixth. They were his 28th and 29th career pickoffs. Since he broke in during the 2006 season, he ranks fourth in that span overall, first among right-handed pitchers.