3B Danny Valencia (left hand) returned to the starting lineup for Friday’s 6-1 win over the Blue Jays after missing five straight games after suffering a sprained hand in a 7-3 win over the Angels on May 24. Valencia was 0-for-4, batting eighth.

RHP Aaron Brooks (0-0, 27.00) will start Saturday in the third game of a four-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He allowed six runs in two innings in his only appearance with the Royals this season. In eight outings with Triple-A Omaha, he is 4-1 with a 3.12 ERA. “He’s been throwing good,” manager Ned Yost said. “A kid that’s not afraid. Throws strikes. Commands the ball. A simple decision.” He is taking the place of RHP Yordano Ventura (elbow) in the rotation. Ventura played catch on Friday and is expected to miss only the one start.

LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disc lower back) threw two 15-pitch simulated innings on Friday and, after a bullpen session on Sunday, is scheduled to go out on a minor league rehabilitation assignment on which he will be stretched out as a starter although his role has yet to be determined. “Let him come back first, then we’ll decide,” manager Ned Yost said.

LF Alex Gordon was 1-for-2 with two walks and a two-run homer in Friday’s 6-1 win over Toronto. He has a season-high eight-game hitting streak, going 11-for-30 (.367).

CF Lorenzo Cain tied his career high with four RBI in a game with two singles and a two-run homer in Friday’s 6-1 win over the Blue Jays. He is hitting .366 (15-for-41) with runners in scoring position this season. “I think he’s still evolving as a hitter and he’s still got plenty of ceiling to improve as a hitter,” manager Ned Yost said.