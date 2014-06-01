FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
#Intel
June 1, 2014 / 7:52 PM / 3 years ago

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

INF/OF Jimmy Paredes was returned on option to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday eight days after he was recalled for the second time this season. The move was made to make room for RHP Aaron Brooks, who was recalled to make the start in Saturday’s 12-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Paredes has appeared in nine games with the Royals and is 2-for-10.

RHP Aaron Brooks lasted only two-thirds of an inning in his first major-league start on Saturday. He allowed seven runs on five hits, three walks and two hit batters in a 12-2 loss to the Blue Jays. ”It’s tough, you know, coming up and facing a club like this,“ manager Ned Yost said. ”You’re really kind of hoping for a Cinderella story, he comes up and give you five good innings.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie (2-4, 4.14 ERA) will make his 12th start of the season on Sunday in the finale of a four-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He has lacked run support. The Royals averaged 2.27 runs per nine innings pitched in his six starts in May in which he went 0-3. In 21 career outings against the Blue Jays, he is 3-8 with a 3.46 ERA.

2B Omar Infante, CF Lorenzo Cain and C Salvador Perez were given the day off Saturday in the Royals’ 12-2 loss to the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, which has artificial turf. Infante is just off the disabled, where he was placed because of a bad back. Infante played the first two games of the series even though the plan was to play him on alternate days.

DH Billy Butler was 2-for-4 in Saturday’s 12-2 loss to the Blue Jays and has multiple hits in each of the first three games of the four-game series that ends Sunday. He is 7-for-14 in the series.

LF Alex Gordon doubled in the second inning of Saturday’s 12-2 loss to the Blue Jays to extend his hitting streak to a season-best nine games. He is batting .364 (12-for-33) during the streak.

