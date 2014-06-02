INF Danny Valencia was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday after lingering pain in his left hand/wrist area wouldn’t subside. Valencia first injured himself in a May 24 contest against the Angels, which forced him to sit out the next five games. He returned to the lineup Friday without issue but aggravated the injury Saturday during the Royals’ 12-2 loss to Toronto. Valencia stayed in the game, but the Royals ultimately felt a DL stint was needed. “During his second at-bat, it was really hurting,” manager Ned Yost said. The decision to place Valencia on the DL was made easier by the way Mike Moustakas was hitting in the minors. Moustakas was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday to take Valencia’s place on the active roster.

LHP Danny Duffy will look to get back on track in Monday’s series opener against the Cardinals. The 25-year-old lost each of his past two games, getting rocked for 11 runs (10 earned) over that span. The shaky outings came after Duffy allowed one run over 13 innings and a pair of wins in his prior two starts. Duffy faced St. Louis once before, back in June 2011. In that start, he fanned nine batters over 3 2/3 innings before exiting with a left leg cramp. He became the first pitcher to strikeout at least nine in 3 2/3 innings or fewer since David Cone did it with the Mets in 1990.

RHP Yordano Ventura (elbow discomfort) threw a side session Saturday, and he will throw another in a few days. If all checks out, Ventura, who missed one start after leaving an outing prematurely, will start Thursday against the Cardinals.

RHP Aaron Brooks was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday, a day after getting lit up in his first major league start. Brooks lasted two-thirds of an inning, allowing seven runs on five hits while walking three batters in Kansas City’s 12-2 loss to Toronto. With the Royals forced to turn to their bullpen in the first inning, Brooks getting sent down for a reliever, LHP Francisley Bueno, does not come as a surprise. Brooks’ career ERA sits at 43.88 over two big league appearances.

3B Mike Moustakas was recalled from Triple-A Omaha prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Blue Jays. Moustakas, playing in his first game since May 20, batted eighth in the order and went 0-for-3 in his return. The 25-year-old was optioned to Triple-A after hitting .152/.223/.320 over 139 plate appearances to begin the season, but it appears the demotion helped Moustakas get back on track, as he raked down in the minors over his eight-game stint. Moustakas batted .355/.412/.548 with four extra-base hits and five RBIs. “I felt great. I was able to go down and kind of relax, take a deep breath and just go back to being me,” Moustakas said.

LHP Francisley Bueno was activated off the disabled list for Sunday’s game against the Blue Jays. Bueno, who had been on the shelf since April 7 with a left finger sprain, made nine appearances at Triple-A Omaha during a rehab assignment, going 0-2 with a 5.52 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 14 2/3 innings. The 33-year-old, who appeared in just two games with the Royals before getting injured, will join Tim Collins as the second left-hander in Kansas City’s bullpen.