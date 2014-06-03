LHP Danny Duffy finally received some run support Monday night and got a victory to go with it. The Royals had scored only three runs in the 33 innings he was on the mound in his six starts before scoring three times in the seventh inning Monday. “Sometimes it’s just the luck of the draw,” said Duffy, who threw six scoreless innings, allowing one hit. “I’ve had many games in my career where they bailed me out of a six-run loss.”

LHP Justin Marks was designated for assignment by the Royals, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Wilking Rodriguez. Marks, 26, was 3-2 with a 5.64 ERA in 13 games (two starts) for Triple-A Omaha this season. He made one appearance for Kansas City this year, allowing three runs in two innings against Minnesota on April 20 in his major league debut.

RHP Louis Coleman was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Monday when the Royals promoted RHP Wilking Rodriguez. Coleman, 28, was 1-0 with a 6.27 ERA in 17 relief appearances for Kansas City this season.

RHP Wilking Rodriguez had his contract purchased from Triple-A Omaha prior to Monday night’s game. Rodriguez, 24, joined the Royals’ organization after seven years in the Tampa Bay farm system, and he never pitched above Double-A prior to this season. He pitched in a combined 13 games at Double-A and Triple-A this season, going 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA.

RHP Luke Hochevar was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL, clearing a spot on the Royals’ 40-man roster for newly acquired RHP Blake Wood. Hochevar is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March.

RHP James Shields will pitch in Busch Stadium for the first time ever Tuesday night, making the St. Louis park his 28th major league venue. He has won 13 of his last 14 road starts dating back to last season, posting a 2.31 ERA in that span. He is coming off a no-decision in his last start at Toronto.

3B Mike Moustakas got his first hit since being recalled from Triple-A Omaha, a key two-run double Monday in the Royals’ three run seventh inning. “I was just thinking to get a ball to elevate to the outfield and get us a run, and I got a good pitch to drive and I just didn’t miss it,” said Moustakas, who was brought back from the minors Sunday.

RHP Blake Wood was claimed off waivers by the Royals from the Indians on Monday. Kansas City optioned him to Triple-A Omaha. Wood, 28, was designated for assignment by Cleveland last week after going 0-1 with a 7.11 ERA in seven relief appearances.