LHP Bruce Chen (back) made a rehab start Tuesday for Double-A Northwest Arkansas, and he allowed two runs on eight hits in three innings. Chen went 1-2 with a 7.45 ERA in four starts before going on the shelf May 2 with a bulging disk. His spot in the rotation is presently filled by LHP Danny Duffy, who one-hit St. Louis over six innings Monday night in a 6-0 win.

LHP Jason Vargas gets the ball Wednesday night when this in-state rivalry moves west to Kauffman Stadium. Vargas is coming off a 6-1 win Friday night in Toronto, scattering seven hits and allowing only one run in seven innings. He’s 1-1 with a 5.14 earned run average in three career outings against St. Louis, but could derive an advantage from the Cardinals’ difficulties against lefty starters the last couple of years.

RHP James Shields struggled with command, allowing nine hits and seven runs, five earned, over 5 1/3 innings Tuesday night. He got little help from his defense or the tight strike zone of plate umpire C.B. Bucknor, but Shields left too many pitches up in the zone, including a changeup that Kolten Wong smashed for his first MLB homer -- a grand slam -- in the second. It was the third straight start in which he’s given up the long ball.

3B Mike Moustakas has 21 hits this year, and 14 have gone for extra bases, including a one-out double in the fifth that started a stunning six-run explosion. Moustakas’ 15-game errorless streak ended with a boot in the fifth inning that tagged Shields with two unearned runs. Moustakas was saved a throwing error in the third by a replay reversal.

SS Alcides Escobar starred at the plate and in the field. Escobar went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, tying the game in the eighth with a bloop single. He saved two runs in the first by stabbing Yadier Molina’s grounder up the middle and converting it into a double play. Escobar took away two more hits by ranging into the 5.5 hole to make plays few shortstops could make.