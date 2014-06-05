RF Nori Aoki, who hit .217 on the Royals’ six-game trip, was held out of the starting lineup Wednesday, with manager Ned Yost saying he was looking to give him a day off. Aoki started 54 of the team’s first 58 games in right. Aoki was used as pinch runner in the ninth inning.

RHP Yordano Ventura will start Thursday, his first appearance since leaving the May 26 game after 2 2/3 innings with a sore elbow, which was diagnosed as a valgus extension overload. Ventura skipped his next scheduled start as a precaution.

LHP Bruce Chen allowed eight hits, including two solo home runs, in three innings in his first rehab start Tuesday for Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Chen, who is on the disabled list with a bulging disk in his lower back, threw 35 strikes in 46 pitches, walked none and struck out three.

LF Alex Gordon doubled in the seventh and drew two walks. He is hitting .373 (22-for-59) since May 19. He holds a career .355 average against the Cardinals.

LHP Jason Vargas pitched a season-high eight innings Wednesday in a no-decision against St. Louis. He threw 117 pitches, the most he has thrown since hitting that total exactly on July 1, 2012. “I think you’re always aware how many pitches you’ve thrown and how deep you are in the game,” Vargas said. “The game dictates on how your arm feels. Tonight it felt fine and I was able to go more than the previous times out. We were down a couple and I still had the ability to go out there and give us another inning. It ended up paying off. We were able to scratch a couple across.” Vargas gave up nine hits and two walks but limited the Cardinals to two runs.