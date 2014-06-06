LHP Foster Griffin was chosen 28th overall by the Royals as compensation for losing RHP Ervin Santana, who signed with the Braves. Griffin went to The First Academy in Orlando, Fla. His father, Fred, is a former professional golfer. Griffin has signed to play with Mississippi.

LHP Brandon Finnegan, who went 0-8 as a TCU sophomore, was the Royals’ first pick, 17th overall in the draft.

LHP Bruce Chen’s next scheduled minor league rehab start is Sunday at Triple-A Omaha. Chen threw three innings Tuesday with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and gave up eight hits, including two solo home runs. “It came out better than I anticipated with my command and the ball coming out of my hand,” Chen said Thursday. “But the next day I was pretty sore. I‘m a little stiff today, but I worked out yesterday.” Chen went on the disabled list retroactive to April 25 with a bulging disc.

1B Eric Hosmer, who was 7-for-48 in his past 11 games, drove in the tying run with a run-producing single in the sixth. Manager Ned Yost said he attends to keep Hosmer batting third in the lineup despite his recent struggles.

RHP Wade Davis worked a spotless eight and has not allowed a run in 14 appearances, covering 17 innings. He has struck out 26 and opponents are 5-for-55, .091, off him in that span. He did not strike out a Cardinal on Thursday night, however, ending his consecutive streak at 22 outings with a strikeout.