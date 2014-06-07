RHP Wilking Rodriguez collected a couple of big league firsts Friday. He picked off Yankees RF Ichiro Suzuki in the ninth for his first pickoff. He also struck out CF Jacoby Ellsbury, his first punch out.

RHP Jeremy Guthrie won his first two starts of the season, but is 0-6 in his past 11 starts. He was a tough-luck loser again on Friday night, falling 4-2 to the Yankees, yielding four runs on six hits over seven innings. He was pulled after 110 pitches. “The second and third were tough innings for me,” Guthrie said. “I wasn’t real strong in those two innings.” Those are the innings the Yankees scored all their runs.

DH Billy Butler doubled with two out in the ninth, but his overall numbers are down. Butler is hitting a mediocre .251 with one home run, 11 doubles and 21 RBIs in 61 games. “We just couldn’t get that big hit to come through offensively,” Butler said after the 4-2 loss to the Yankees. “We were putting good swings on it all day. We were hitting him (Yankees RHP Chase Whitley), but just couldn’t find the holes. You’ve got to tip your hat to him. He was getting the outs, but we were putting some good at-bats together with no results. Those days are kind of frustrating.”

LF Alex Gordon, who singled, doubled and walked, has hit safely in 14 of his past 15 games. In his past 19 games, he is hitting .385 with three home runs, four doubles, nine RBIs and nine runs.

CF Lorenzo Cain stroked an RBI double in the fifth. Cain is 17-for-47 (362) with runners in scoring position.