LHP Danny Duffy was given a three-run lead Saturday, but he could not make it through the sixth inning without the Yankees tying it. He had held the Yankees scoreless on two hits until the sixth. He was pulled after 5 2/3 innings and 100 pitches, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks and a wild pitch. Duffy is 1-2 with a no-decision in his past four starts.

C Salvador Perez, who hit a three-run home run, went 3-for-4. It was his sixth three-hit game of the season. It was the sixth time in his career -- and first time this season -- that he had at least three hits and homered in the same game.

2B Omar Infante’s struggles continue. He went 0-for-5 with a strike out Saturday and is hitless in his past 18 at-bats, dipping his average to .228.

RHP James Shields, who starts Sunday against the Yankees, has struggled in his past three starts, allowing seven home runs and 15 earned runs in 18 1/3 innings. Shields, however, has a no-decision in each of those starts. He is 8-15 with a 4.34 ERA in 29 starts against the Yankees.

1B Eric Hosmer hit his second home run of the season in the seventh inning. His previous home run was May 5 at San Diego, a span of 130 at-bats between home runs. His last home run at Kauffman Stadium was Sept. 21 against the Rangers.