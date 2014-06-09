FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch
June 10, 2014 / 1:26 AM

Kansas City Royals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Bruce Chen allowed four runs and 10 hits, including a home run, with one strikeout and no walks in four innings in a minor league rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Omaha against Oklahoma City. He threw 40 strikes in 50 pitches. Chen is on the disabled list with a bulging disc.

2B Omar Infante snapped an 0-for-19 skid, dating to June 4, with a third-inning leadoff single. Infante, however, was out trying to steal second. He is hitting .230 in 43 games.

RHP James Shields had struggled in his three starts heading into a Sunday encounter with the Yankees. He had allowed 17 runs on 26 hits, seven of them home runs, in 18 1/3 innings. Shields, however, looked like a staff ace again against the Yankees, holding them to an unearned run on six hits for six innings. The Yankees went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position the first four innings off Shields.

SS Alcides Escobar singled in the second to extend his hitting streak to eight games, the second-longest streak by a Royal this season. He is hitting .407 in the streak to hike his season average to .277, starting all 63 games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
