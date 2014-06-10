RHP Wilking Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. He appeared in two games and allowed one hit, walked one and struck out one in two innings. “It was a chance to give him (Rodriguez) a look,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He was throwing the ball good down in Triple-A. We’ll need him again.”

LHP Donnie Joseph was recalled from Triple-A Omaha, where he was 1-1 with a 3.91 ERA, allowing 25 hits, walking 14 and striking out 28 in 23 innings. Manager Ned Yost wanted another left-hander in the bullpen for the Indians series. “Their lefties over there are really good left-handed hitters and the ability to match up with one extra lefty arm out of the bullpen to come in and get a big out, to get two big outs could benefit us,” Yost said. The only problem is left-handers were hitting .357 off Joseph in the Pacific Coast League, while right-handers were hitting .196. Joseph was up briefly in April, but did not appear in a game.

LHP Jason Vargas, who starts Tuesday against the Indians, has a 1.77 ERA in his past three starts, allowing four runs in 20 1/3 innings. He tops the team with 10 quality starts. Vargas is 3-2 with a 4.73 ERA in seven starts this year at Kauffman Stadium, compared to 2-0 with a 1.60 ERA in road starts.